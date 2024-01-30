Director Gowtham Tinnanuri and Anirudh Ravichander join forces for Musical Teenage Drama 'Magic'!

Gowtham Tinnanuri, along with rockstar Anirudh and Sithara Entertainments’ S Naga Vamsi, join forces to create a musical teenage drama titled “Magic” following the success of their cult sports drama “Jersey”.

In a departure from sports drama, director GowtamTinnanuri ventures into the realm of a heartfelt teenage drama with “Magic”, featuring a cast of fresh faces in lead roles.

The film revolves around four teenagers collaborating to compose an original song for their upcoming college fest, weaving together nostalgic moments that resonate with audiences of all ages.

This nostalgic theme has proven to be a driving force for the talented technicians involved in the project, led by a National award-winning crew.

Girish Gangadharan captures the essence of the story through his cinematography, while Avinash Kolla handles production design, Navin Nooli takes charge of editing, and Neeraja Kona oversees costume design.

Adding to the allure, the acclaimed Anirudh Ravichander lends his musical genius to the project, promising a soundtrack filled with enchanting tunes destined to top the charts.

Despite challenges such as inclement weather, the team skillfully captures the breathtaking landscapes of the Nilgiri hills, enhancing the visual experience for viewers.

Producer Suryadevara Naga Vamsi, alongside Sai Soujanya, brings this captivating tale to audiences under the banners of Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas, with Srikara Studios presenting the film.

With filming completed, the eagerly anticipated teenage musical is set for release in summer 2024 in Telugu and Tamil languages, promising an unforgettable cinematic experience.