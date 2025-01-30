Live
- BEL clocks 47.3 pc jump in Q3 net profit at Rs 1,316 crore
- Telangana to Discuss Caste Census and BC Reservations on Feb 7 in Assembly
- No survivors yet of mid-air Washington DC collision
- Inglis smashes second-fastest ton on Test debut against Sri Lanka
- Salwan Momika Killed in Sweden Before Court Verdict on Quran Burning
- Online safety: 7 essential strategies to prevent scams
- NZ had massive feeling of belief after warm-up against SA & win over India, says Kerr
- Bengaluru: Leopards Roam Residential Areas in North Bengaluru
- Odisha cancels bus service to Kumbh Mela till Feb 4
- Congress MP Rakesh Rathore Arrested in Uttar Pradesh Rape Case
Just In
Director Poorvaj’s ‘Killer’ wraps third schedule
Renowned director Poorvaj, known for his previous hits like Shukra, Matarani Maunamidi, and A Masterpiece, is back with an exciting new project, Killer.
Renowned director Poorvaj, known for his previous hits like Shukra, Matarani Maunamidi, and A Masterpiece, is back with an exciting new project, Killer. This time, he not only takes the director’s chair but also stars as the lead hero. Joining him in the film is Jyothi Poorvaj as the heroine, with Vishal Raj and Gautham playing significant roles. The movie is produced by Poorvaj, Prajay Kamath, and A. Padmanabha Reddy, in association with AU&I and Merge XR under the Think Cinema banner.
The shooting for Killer Part 1 is progressing at a fast pace, with the team wrapping up its third schedule. With 50 percent of the shoot already completed, the cast has filmed a mix of action, romantic, and suspense-filled scenes. The film promises a thrilling blend of genres, including love, romance, revenge, artificial intelligence, and suspense, set against a sci-fi backdrop.
As a new-age action thriller, Killer Part 1 aims to offer a unique and memorable cinematic experience to the audience. The team is preparing for the next schedule of filming, and fans can expect more updates soon. Killer is shaping up to be an intriguing and action-packed venture that is sure to captivate moviegoers.