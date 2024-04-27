Director Praveen Kandregula unveils ‘Paradha;’ A compelling tale of honor and divinity

Renowned for his critically acclaimed debut film "Cinema Bandi," director Praveen Kandregula is gearing up to enthrall audiences once again with his highly anticipated second feature, "Paradha." Produced by Ananda Media, the film marks the production house's grand entry into the Telugu film industry, promising a captivating cinematic experience.

The unveiling of "Paradha" was accompanied by much anticipation and excitement as Samantha, Raj & DK, luminaries in the film industry, revealed the title, first look, and concept video of the movie. Touted to be a compelling drama centered around female protagonists, "Paradha" boasts a stellar cast featuring the immensely talented Anupama Parmeswaran, the versatile Darshana Rajendran, and the veteran actress Sangitha.

The title itself, "Paradha," meaning "curtain," hints at the intriguing narrative woven around the concept of honor and divinity. The first look poster showcases Anupama Parmeswaran in a de-glam role, draped in traditional attire and standing alongside other women, alluding to the underlying themes of the film.

The concept video of "Paradha" further delves into the essence of the story, featuring an idol of the goddess in a village setting and invoking the shloka: "Yatra naryastu pujyante ramante tatra Devata," emphasizing the significance of honoring women.

For Darshana Rajendran, acclaimed for her roles in Malayalam cinema, "Paradha" marks her debut in Telugu cinema, adding to the anticipation surrounding the film.

"Paradha" has been a labor of love, with filming taking place across picturesque locations in Delhi, Himachal Pradesh, and rural settings. As the crew prepares for the final leg of shooting scheduled in Hyderabad in May, director Praveen Kandregula expressed his enthusiasm for bringing this unique narrative to life.

Producer Vijay Donkada echoed Kandregula's sentiments, describing "Paradha" as more than just a story but an immersive experience that transports audiences to another realm.

With music scored by Gopi Sundar and cinematography by Mridul Sujit Sen, "Paradha" promises to captivate audiences with its engaging storyline, talented cast, and soul-stirring themes of honor and divinity. As anticipation builds, fans eagerly await the theatrical release of this much-awaited cinematic gem.