Director Tharun Bhascker Unveils Title Poster Of Merise Merise

Promising director Tharun Bhascker who is known for making coming-of-age romantic entertainers has today unveiled the title poster of Merise Merise which marks the directorial debut of Pavan Kumar. K.

Young hero Dinesh Tej of 'Husharu' fame and Shweta Avasthi are the lead cast in the film bankrolled by Venkatesh Kothuri under KOTHURI Entertainments LLP as Production No 1.

Billed to be a rom-com with feel good emotions, the slice of life drama is gearing up for release. The film is currently in post-production stages.

While speaking on the occasion, director Pavan Kumar. K said, "DI works are currently underway for Merise Merise in Annapurna Studios. The recently released theme poster got good response from all the corners. We are pleased to have director Tharun Bhascker releasing title poster of our film. Hero Dinesh and heroine Shweta Avasthi played their roles aptly. Merise Merise will equally appeal to all the sections."

Pelli Choopulu fame Nagesh Banell is cranking the camera for the flick that has music by Karthik Kodakandla.

The makers assure a treat ahead for all rom-com and music lovers.