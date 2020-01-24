Disco Raja shot in a dangerous island

Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja is gearing up for the release of his new movie Disco Raja. The movie is touted to be a sci-fi drama with some thrilling elements. Ravi Teja offers a promising film after a long time and the film's teasers also suggest the same. Meanwhile, the film unit hopes that a few particular sequences stand out as the best in the movie.

An island episode in the film is going to be spectacular, says the director. The makers shot the film on an island called Lancoor which is a dangerous one. Apparently, 12 and half minutes of the film's run-time contains this particular episode.

Bobby Simha is playing the main antagonist in the film. Tanya Hope, Payal Rajput, and Nabha Natesh play the heroines. VI Anand is the film's director.