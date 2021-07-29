Disha Patani to dance for a special number with Allu Arjun?

Tollywood hero Allu Arjun and director Sukumar's upcoming rustic drama, "Pushpa" is one of the most awaited pan-Indian projects. Recently, it was confirmed that the film will be released in two parts.

Now, the latest buzz is that as a part of inserting more commercial elements, the team is planning to make a special item song for the film. News is also that Bollywood star heroine Disha Patani is in talks for the special number.

Sukumar will be very careful with the special numbers in his films. So, he is in idea of getting Disha for the song.

Being bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers, Pushpa has Rashmika Mandanna as the female lead. Malayalam actor Fahad Faisal will be seen as the antagonist in this red scandal mafia movie. Devi Sri Prasad is composing the music.