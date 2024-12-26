'Dooradarshini' Brings the 90s to Life with a Nostalgic Love Story

Hyderabad: The upcoming film 'Dooradarshini', starring Suvikshith Bojja and Geethika Ratan, is creating anticipation for its heartfelt love story set in the 1990s. Directed by Karthikeya Kommi and produced by B. Sai Pratap Reddy and Jaya Shankar Reddy under the Varaha Movie Makers banner, the film promises to deliver an emotional narrative that resonates across generations. Currently in the post-production phase, its subtitle, "Kalipindi Idderini", hints at a story deeply rooted in love and connection.

The title teaser was unveiled on Thursday by renowned music director R.P. Patnaik, who shared his excitement at a press event. “I have known Suvikshith for years, and Gemini Suresh has often praised this film for its unique charm. It’s a project filled with positive energy that will transport audiences to the 90s, bringing back memories of their own love stories. I believe this film will achieve great success and bring well-deserved recognition to the team,” Patnaik said.

Actor Gemini Suresh, who plays an important role in the film, highlighted the passion behind its creation. “Suvikshith approached this project with immense determination to make his mark in the industry. The director’s attention to detail has perfectly captured the essence of the 90s, making 'Dooradarshini' a journey back to our cherished memories. For me, this film is special, as it marks a significant milestone in my career after a long break,” he said.

Geethika Ratan, the film’s lead actress, expressed her excitement about being part of the project. “The love story between Vani and Hari is beautifully written, and I’m thrilled to be part of a film that will take audiences back to their unforgettable moments. It’s a meaningful project I hold close to my heart,” she shared.

Suvikshith Bojja, the film’s protagonist, emphasized its universal appeal. “The story is set against the backdrop of the 1990s, making it relatable to everyone. The natural performances, detailed settings, and heartfelt emotions are the core strengths of this film. We’ve worked tirelessly to create something authentic, and I believe audiences will see their own stories in it,” he explained.

The event was attended by the film’s director Karthikeya Kommi and cast members Tirupati Reddy, Narayana, choreographer Sunil Ponna, Balraju, Teja, and Pandu. The film’s music, composed by Anand Gurran, is expected to enhance its nostalgic essence.

'Dooradarshini' promises to be a trip down memory lane, evoking the charm of the 90s and celebrating love and emotions that transcend time. With its release on the horizon, the film is set to leave a lasting impression on audiences.







