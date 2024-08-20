Live
Just In
DQ’s ‘Lucky Baskhar’ rescheduled to Diwali release
Dulquer Salmaan, one of Indian cinema's most versatile and celebrated actors, stars in the upcoming film Lucky Baskhar, directed by the acclaimed Venky Atluri. Produced on a grand scale by Sithara Entertainments, the film has been generating significant buzz with its melodious hit song "Srimathi Garu" and an engaging teaser.
Originally scheduled for release on September 7, the film's release date has been shifted to October 31, aligning with the Diwali weekend. The delay, as explained by the makers, is to allow additional time for post-production work, ensuring the film meets the highest standards of quality. The team is focused on delivering a native quality sound and experience across all languages, aiming for a successful Pan-India release.
The film, featuring the highly talented Meenakshi Chaudhary as the lead actress, recreates the vibrant Mumbai of the late 80s and early 90s through detailed and elaborate sets. Cinematographer Nimish Ravi and production designer Banglan are working to capture this nostalgic era.
National Award-winning composer GV Prakash Kumar has crafted the film's music, which has already made waves with its viral tracks. Navin Nooli is handling the editing. Produced by Suryadevara Naga Vamsi of Sithara Entertainments and Sai Soujanya of Fortune Four Films, and presented by Srikara Studios, Lucky Baskhar promises to be a significant addition to Dulquer Salmaan’s illustrious career.
The film will be released worldwide in Telugu, Malayalam, Tamil, and Hindi on October 31, 2024.