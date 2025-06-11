Dr Prabhakar Jaini opens up on winning Gaddar Award for ‘Prajakavi Kaloji’

Dr. Prabhakar Jaini’s acclaimed biopic on literary icon Kaloji Narayana Rao has won the prestigious Gaddar Film Award, earning widespread praise for its unconventional storytelling and emotional depth. In his exclusive interview with Hans India, the director opens up about the challenges of making the film, the inspiration behind its unique narrative style, and what lies ahead in his creative journey.

Congratulations on receiving the prestigious Gaddar Film Award. What does this recognition mean to you, both personally and professionally?

Thank you. I feel deeply honoured. This is the only film to receive the Special Jury Award from 2013 to 2023. It’s a mark of great respect not just for the film, but for the legacy of Sri Kaloji Narayana Rao garu. The Telangana Government has shown strong intent in promoting Telangana cinema and honouring literary legends.

Creating a biopic about such an influential figure must have come with its challenges. What was the most difficult part of making this film?

The biggest challenge was finding the right person to portray Kaloji garu. A biopic requires authenticity, and casting someone with a close resemblance—both in spirit and appearance—was crucial. Once we found the right actor, half the battle was won.

Your film uses the innovative technique of breaking the fourth wall. What inspired that choice?

I wanted Kaloji garu to speak directly to the audience. Through voiceovers and fourth wall breaking, we allow viewers to connect with his thoughts and ideals in a more personal way. It’s unconventional for Indian cinema, but it helped preserve the soul of his message.

Now that this project has been so well-received, what’s next for you?

I’m currently working on another biopic—this time on Vemuri Balaram, the editor of Swathi weekly. Like Kaloji garu, he’s a giant in Telugu literature and deserves to be celebrated.