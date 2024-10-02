Dr VN Aditya’s next titled as ‘Phani’

Renowned director Dr. VN Aditya has unveiled the title of his much-anticipated pan-India film, Phani, during a launch event held in Dallas, USA. The film is produced by Dr. Meenakshi under the O.M.G. Productions banner and will feature the stunning Catherine Tresa in the lead role. Phani is set to release in multiple languages, including Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam.

The title was launched by Dr. Thotakura Prasad, with notable producer Anil Sunkara unveiling the banner logo. Guests Dr. Alla Srinivasa Reddy and Dr. Ismail Suhail Penugonda were also present, offering their best wishes to the Phani team.

During the event, Dr. Meenakshi expressed excitement about the film, stating that 50 percent of the shooting is already complete. She emphasized the aim to present Phani to a pan-India audience soon. Actor Mahesh Sriram shared his enthusiasm for the project, noting his admiration for Dr. VN Aditya's work, while actress Neha Krishna expressed gratitude for the opportunity to be part of the film.

Catherine Tresa, eager to portray a challenging character, praised Dr. VN Aditya’s dedication to filmmaking. The film's stellar cast includes Mahesh Sriram, Neha Krishna, and Tanikella Bharani, among others, and it is being shot entirely in America. Fans eagerly await the release of Phani, which promises to deliver an exciting cinematic experience.