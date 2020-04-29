Devi Sri Prasad Completed 'Be The Realman' Challenge With An Impressive Video
Tollywood: Rockstar Devi Sri Prasad has completed 'Be The REALMAN' challenge posed by Director Sukumar and posted the video in social media.
Tollywood: Rockstar Devi Sri Prasad has completed 'Be The Real Man Challenge' posed by Director Sukumar and posted the video in social media.
Devi cleaned the house, cooked an omlette for his mother and cleaned the photo frames of his Father Sathyamoorthy garu. He ended the video by dedicating it to every Mother who brings up the Realman. The video looks impressive with Devi Sri Prasad's popular tunes from Pournami and Nannaku Prematho playing in the background. Devi has further nominated Allu Arjun, Karthi, Yash, Harish Shankar and Mohanlal to take the #BeTheREALMAN challenge forward.
Here's my #betheREALMAN video Dear SUKU BHAI @aryasukku 😁— DEVI SRI PRASAD (@ThisIsDSP) April 29, 2020
Wit an Entertaining Effort😜@imvangasandeep @ssrajamouli @KChiruTweets
Nw I request My Dear Friends@alluarjun @Karthi_Offl @TheNameIsYash @harish2you
&
Our Lalettan
Dear @Mohanlal sir
2 take d Challnge Forwd🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/6CnIgFy6P8