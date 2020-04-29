Devi Sri Prasad Completed 'Be The Realman' Challenge With An Impressive Video

Tollywood: Rockstar Devi Sri Prasad has completed 'Be The Real Man Challenge' posed by Director Sukumar and posted the video in social media.

Devi cleaned the house, cooked an omlette for his mother and cleaned the photo frames of his Father Sathyamoorthy garu. He ended the video by dedicating it to every Mother who brings up the Realman. The video looks impressive with Devi Sri Prasad's popular tunes from Pournami and Nannaku Prematho playing in the background. Devi has further nominated Allu Arjun, Karthi, Yash, Harish Shankar and Mohanlal to take the #BeTheREALMAN challenge forward.



