Dulquer Salman, Sundeep Kishan And Nagarjuna Send Their Best Wishes To Akhil For His Agent Movie Release

It is all known that Tollywood's young actor Akhil's Agent movie hit the theatres today. It is running successfully in the theatres and thus the makers are dropping frequent updates from the movie to keep up the positive momentum. Off late, Dulquer Salman, Teja Sajja, Sai Dharam Tej, Sundeep Kishan and a few other actors dropped Agent posters and wished the best for the movie with their social media posts… Even Nagarjuna is all excited for his son Akhil and shared a long note ahead of the movie's release.



#AgentWishing @AkhilAkkineni8 garu @DirSurender garuand my dearest @AnilSunkara1 garu and the entire team the best for tomorrow Kudos to @AkhilAkkineni8 for his blood sweat & patience May all your hardwork pay off with a blockbuster Waiting to watch on the big screen pic.twitter.com/htLiQgFXxf — Teja Sajja (@tejasajja123) April 27, 2023

Wishing team #Agent all the very best for release day today ! Starring some of my fav people 😉 my baby bro @AkhilAkkineni8 and my superhero @mammukka ! It's gonna be a wild ride ! pic.twitter.com/33umBXTV0A — Dulquer Salmaan (@dulQuer) April 28, 2023

Nagarjuna wished his son on the occasion of Agent release and shared a long note on his Twitter page…

"My dear son Akhil and a young colleague!

Can't tell you how happy I am for your big release tomorrow.

I've seen your good days and bad days as you toiled for #Agent. Everything you believed in and everything you worked for belongs to this moment.

I am sure you always will respect your audience and continue carving a special place in their hearts with your craft.

Lots of love and good wishes from a proud father and a happy colleague, who only wants to see you push your boundaries and achieve great milestones in your life.

Keep going #Wildsaale :)

Agent".

Enjoying your Energy & Confidence around this film. Wishing you a WILD BLOCKBUSTER with #AGENT My wild captain A @AkhilAkkineni8 ❤️ Looking forward to watching your magic on the screen @mammukka sir & @DirSurender Garu. This will mark for a Huge Blockbuster for sure @AnilSunkara1… pic.twitter.com/AouZzcUG4x — Sai Dharam Tej (@IamSaiDharamTej) April 27, 2023

Agent movie is directed by Surender Reddy and produced by Anil Sunkara under the AK Entertainments banner. It has South Indian ace actor Mammootty in the prominent role while Sakshi Vaidya is the lead actress of this action thriller.