Top
Trending :
Home  > Entertainment > Tollywood

Editing and More Editing for 'World Famous Lover'

Editing and More Editing for
Highlights

Vijay Devarakonda is currently looking forward to coming up with the exciting film World Famous Lover.

Vijay Devarakonda is currently looking forward to coming up with the exciting film World Famous Lover. Four heroines paired up with Vijay in the film and everyone is so excited about seeing their chemistry on the big screen. Raashi Khanna especially plays a prominent role in the movie and she has been raising curiosity on the same for a long time now.

According to the latest reports, the promotions are going to enter the next level but at the same time, we came to know that the film unit is still struggling to come up with a final cut. Director Kranthi Madhav wants to make his 4 hours movie into a 2.30 hr film now. Apparently, Vijay and the director are mulling out options to chop off some scenes that do not deserve a place in the final cut.

Since the content is bold, classy, mass and emotional, the makers want to balance all the elements perfectly in the film.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
More Stories

More From The Hans India

More >>
Coronavirus: All You Need To Know About Symptoms, Prevention, Risks25 Jan 2020 6:01 AM GMT

Coronavirus: All You Need To Know About Symptoms, Prevention, Risks

Rajinikanth
Rajinikanth's next Thalaiva168 gets a title
Vijay To Announce Thalapathy65 Only After Master
Vijay To Announce Thalapathy65 Only After Master
Balakrishna insists for that heroine again
Balakrishna insists for that heroine again
Editing and More Editing for
Editing and More Editing for 'World Famous Lover'

More From Entertainment

More >>
Rajinikanth25 Jan 2020 5:55 AM GMT

Rajinikanth's next Thalaiva168 gets a title

Vijay To Announce Thalapathy65 Only After Master
Vijay To Announce Thalapathy65 Only After Master
Balakrishna insists for that heroine again
Balakrishna insists for that heroine again
Editing and More Editing for
Editing and More Editing for 'World Famous Lover'
Payal Rajput
Payal Rajput's cop story revived?


Top