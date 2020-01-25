Editing and More Editing for 'World Famous Lover'

Vijay Devarakonda is currently looking forward to coming up with the exciting film World Famous Lover. Four heroines paired up with Vijay in the film and everyone is so excited about seeing their chemistry on the big screen. Raashi Khanna especially plays a prominent role in the movie and she has been raising curiosity on the same for a long time now.

According to the latest reports, the promotions are going to enter the next level but at the same time, we came to know that the film unit is still struggling to come up with a final cut. Director Kranthi Madhav wants to make his 4 hours movie into a 2.30 hr film now. Apparently, Vijay and the director are mulling out options to chop off some scenes that do not deserve a place in the final cut.

Since the content is bold, classy, mass and emotional, the makers want to balance all the elements perfectly in the film.