‘Edo Edo’ Lyrical Song From Nani’s ‘Shyam Singha Roy Is All Melodious

Tollywood's ace actor Nani's Shyam Singha Roy movie is all the most-awaited movie of the season. As this actor always picks unique storylines, this time too, he is all set to entertain us essaying the role of Shyam Singha Roy and that too with Bengal backdrop plot! As the release date is nearing, the makers are leaving no stone unturned in their digital promotions. Off late, the makers unveiled the lyrical video "Edo Edo…" song from the movie and made the music buffs enjoy the melodious track to the core!



Nani shared the lyrical video of the "Edo Edo…" song on his Twitter page and treated all his fans… Take a look!

Along with sharing the new poster of this song, he also dropped the lyrical song link… "Here's #EdoEdo Lyrical Song from #ShyamSinghaRoy





Even the lead actress Krithi Shetty also shared the song on her Twitter page and wrote, "I'm so into this song. Here's #EdoEdo Lyrical Song from #ShyamSinghaRoy ️https://youtu.be/wljleZlniKE".

In the song poster, both Nani and Krithi looked awesome! Krithi is seen in all love with Nani who is seen holding the camera. Well, going with the song, it is all melodious and showcases a few lovely glimpses of the lead actors. Chaitra Ambadipudi awesome crooning made the song instantly hit the music charts while Krishna Kanth lyrics are amazing! Mickey J Meyer who is known for his magic took the song to the next level with his awesome composition.

Speaking about Shyam Singha Roy movie, it has three lead actresses, Sai Pallavi, Krithi Shetty and Madonna Sebastian. Even Murali Sharma, Jisshu Sengupta, Rahul Ravindran, Abhinav Gomatam and Manish Wadhwa are roped in to play pivotal roles.

Being a periodic thriller, Nani will be seen in a dual role and essay the characters of Vasu and Shyam Singha Roy in this movie. The film is based on the re-incarnation concept and is directed by Rahul Sankrityan. It is bankrolled by Venkat Boyanapalli under the Niharika Entertainment banner. The movie will hit the big screens on 24th December, 2021 on the occasion of the Christmas festival!