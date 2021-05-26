Emotional action sequences in 'RRR'?

The fans have been eagerly waiting for the release of maverick director SS Rajamouli's upcoming magnum opus 'RRR (Roudram Ranam Rudhiram) starring Ram Charan and NTR in the lead roles.

We already knew that Ramcharan is essaying the role of Alluri Sitaramaraju whereas NTR is seen as Komaram Bheem in the film. Recently, while talking in an interview, the scriptwriter of the film K Vijayendra Prasad said that the audience has already seen so many action episodes on the silver screen but for the first time the views are going to become emotional while watching the action episodes in 'RRR' movie. He said that the audience will get tears in their eyes while watching some action sequences in this film. Also, Vijayendra Prasad is all praises for NTR and said that out of all the films NTR did, he really likes 'Adhurs' movie and he loved NTR's Chari role in the film.



Pan Indian actors like Alia Bhatt, Oliva Morris, Alison Doody, Ray Stevenson etc are playing crucial roles in this movie. DVV Danayya under DVV Entertainments banner is bankrolling this high-budget project.

