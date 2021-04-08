Exclusive: This is the surprise in Vakeel Saab!

Tollywood: Pawan Kalyan's Vakeel Saab is creating a unique interest among the audiences in Tollywood. With Pawan Kalyan returning to the big screen after three years, there is a lot of anticipation around the project. The theatrical trailer already hiked the expectations of the film. Interestingly, we learned that there is a special surprise in the movie, which comes in the second half.

Interestingly, the second half of the movie is crucial for any film. During the pre-release event, director Venu Sriram himself has come forward to reveal the special surprise but the fans asked him not to do it. However, the director revealed it in the latest interview.

Venu Sriram said that they included a sad/pathos song in the second half of the movie. The song is going to come in the right situation and the audiences will enjoy it only when they watch it in a stretch. The song will be released after the film's release!