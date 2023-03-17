Expectations high for NTR's speech at Dhamki pre-release event

The much-awaited pre-release event of Viswhak Sen's upcoming film, Dhamki, is scheduled to take place in Hyderabad on March 17th with Jr NTR as the chief guest.

All eyes are now on NTR's speech as this is his first major public appearance following the successful run of RRR at the Oscars.

NTR is expected to be in high spirits after RRR's impressive showing at the Oscars, and this energy is likely to be reflected in his speech at the event.

This makes NTR's presence at the Dhamki event all the more exciting. It is anticipated to be a grand affair and is sure to draw attention from fans and movie enthusiasts alike.