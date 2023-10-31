‘Extra-Ordinary Man’ teaser: Nithiin turns into junior artist

Talented actor Nithiin is currently busy with his next project, titled ‘Extra-Ordinary Man’. The movie is being helmed by writer-turned-director Vakkantham Vamsi. The film touted to be an entertainer has most happening actress Sree Leela as the female lead. The film's shoot is progressing at brisk pace. After impressing audience with the intriguing posters and first single, makers dropped the film's much awaited teaser.



Nithiin will be seen in the junior artist, an extra member in the film's shooting. But the teaser begins showcasing his massive action, which raises the intrigue about his character. The action part is stylish and Harris Jayaraj music was impressive. Nithiin then reveals himself as Junior artist who made his appearence in the “Dandalayya” song from “Baahubali-2,” which was quite hilarious and highlight one from the fun-filled teaser.

The teaser also showcases the protagonist’s love track with Sree Leela and father-son issues with Rao Ramesh. Nithiin appears to be extremely captivating, and his character appears to be one-of-a-kind.

The movie is going to release on a massive scale on December 8th, 2023 worldwide. It appears that Nithiin will be playing never before seen role. Director Vakkantham Vamsi promises it will be out and out entertainer and will be character-based story.

Musical genius Harris Jayaraj tunes will be an added asset to the film. The makers recently unveiled the first single “Danger Pilla,” a magical melody on Nithiin and Sree Leela. The film is bankrolled by Sudhakar Reddy and Nikitha Reddy under Sreshth Movies banner in collaboration with Aditya Movies and Entertainments and Ruchira Entertainments.