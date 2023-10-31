Live
- Equity benchmarks snap two-day gain; settle lower
- Cyber-security researcher claims data leak of 81.5 cr Indians ‘fake’
- PL First Cut - IOCL Q2FY24
- Will challenge tribunal order on compensation to Tatas in SC, says Bengal Minister
- Core sector industries clock 8.1% growth in September
- PM Modi to interact with India's Asian para games contingent on Wednesday
- Tendulkar's statue inside Wankhede Stadium to be inaugurated ahead of India vs Sri Lanka World Cup tie
- Govt orders probe after Opposition MPs' claims of receiving hacking attempt warnings from Apple
- PL Stock Report: UPL (UPLL IN) - Q2FY24 Result Update – Lackluster operating performance; outlook bleak - HOLD
- Foreign airlines to operate 2,336 weekly flights to and from 23 Indian cities in current winter schedule
Just In
‘Extra-Ordinary Man’ teaser: Nithiin turns into junior artist
Talented actor Nithiin is currently busy with his next project, titled ‘Extra-Ordinary Man’.
The movie is being helmed by writer-turned-director Vakkantham Vamsi. The film touted to be an entertainer has most happening actress Sree Leela as the female lead. The film's shoot is progressing at brisk pace. After impressing audience with the intriguing posters and first single, makers dropped the film's much awaited teaser.
Nithiin will be seen in the junior artist, an extra member in the film's shooting. But the teaser begins showcasing his massive action, which raises the intrigue about his character. The action part is stylish and Harris Jayaraj music was impressive. Nithiin then reveals himself as Junior artist who made his appearence in the “Dandalayya” song from “Baahubali-2,” which was quite hilarious and highlight one from the fun-filled teaser.
The teaser also showcases the protagonist’s love track with Sree Leela and father-son issues with Rao Ramesh. Nithiin appears to be extremely captivating, and his character appears to be one-of-a-kind.
The movie is going to release on a massive scale on December 8th, 2023 worldwide. It appears that Nithiin will be playing never before seen role. Director Vakkantham Vamsi promises it will be out and out entertainer and will be character-based story.
Musical genius Harris Jayaraj tunes will be an added asset to the film. The makers recently unveiled the first single “Danger Pilla,” a magical melody on Nithiin and Sree Leela. The film is bankrolled by Sudhakar Reddy and Nikitha Reddy under Sreshth Movies banner in collaboration with Aditya Movies and Entertainments and Ruchira Entertainments.