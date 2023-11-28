Live
‘Extra Ordinary Man’ trailer looks hilarious
Energetic actors Nithiin and Sreeleela have come together for the much-anticipated film, “Extra Ordinary Man.” Directed and scripted by Vakkantham Vamsi, the movie is gearing up for a grand release in cinemas on December 8, 2023.
Ahead of film’s release, the theatrical trailer has been released which is a delightful mix of fun and excitement. Nithiin takes on the role of a junior artist navigating challenges posed by a police officer, setting the stage for a transformative journey. While the specific plot details remain hidden, the trailer ensures that Nithiin and his team will deliver an engaging cinematic experience.
Joining Nithiin and Sreeleela, the movie boasts a stellar cast including Rama Ramesh, Rohini, Ajay, Rajashekar, Sampath, and others in pivotal roles. Produced by Sudhakar Reddy and Nikitha Reddy under the banners of Shresth Movies and Adithya Movies & Entertainments, the film features a musical score composed by Harris Jayaraj.
Nithiin along with the main crew of “Extra Ordinary Man” at the film’s pre-release event held in Hyderabad