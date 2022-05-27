'F3' director Anil Ravipudi Releases Video Targeting Trolls

Since the release of the film, Anil Ravipudi's and Venkatesh's film F3 have become prey to trollers on social media. It's not the first time, as a few of the director's previous films have also been trolled by trollers. The latest buzz is that director Anil Ravipudi has lately released a video where he attempts to silence the trolls on social media. He mentioned that he would continue making the films in the video going viral. He also added that he won't stop making films and would not take the negativity to his heart.

The F3 director compares trolls to non-vegetarians who shame vegetarians by comparing each individual's food choices. He added that non-vegetarians have no idea how vegetarian food tastes; vegetarians never stop eating because of their comments. The movie has been released today and received a positive talk all over.