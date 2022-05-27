F3 Movie OTT Platform and Release Date Locked

Victory Venkatesh and Varun Tej's F3 has been released worldwide today. The movie opened its first day with a positive talk, and this film is expected to do wonders at the box office, like its prequel, F2. Everyone's eyes are now on the OTT platform in which the movie will stream online. As per the latest sources of information, the OTT rights of the film were bagged by SonyLiv. The movie is expected to stream online within 50 days of its theatrical release date.

Producer Dil Raju has made it official, and the release date is not known to any at this moment. The promotional events organized by the movie team got tremendous responses and could get decent openings on its first day. Victory Venkatesh's comedy, Tamannah and Mehreen's glamour, and Pooja Hegde's item song are major assets of this comedy entertainer.

