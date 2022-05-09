F3 Trailer: It's All About Fun, Frustration And Money…

As this month is a complete blockbuster one holding the most-awaited releases of both Tollywood and Bollywood. Along with Mahesh Babu's Sarkaru Vaari Paata, even Venkatesh and Varun Tej's F3 movie is making the audience await for its release. Late, the makers of the F3 movie treated the netizens by dropping the trailer and made us witness a small glimpse of the laughter riot!



Venkatesh and Varun Tej shared the trailer on their Twitter pages and treated all their fans… Take a look!

Along with sharing the trailer poster, he also wrote, "We're back with double the FUN!! #F3Trailer is here! https://youtu.be/3pelriJ6Acs Laughs locked for May 27th #F3Movie @IAmVarunTej @AnilRavipudi @tamannaahspeaks @Mehreenpirzada @sonalchauhan7 @Mee_Sunil @ThisIsDSP @SVC_official @adityamusic #F3OnMay27".

Going with poster, all the lead characters of this movie are seen enjoying the ride in the car…

Coming to the trailer, Venkatesh, Varun Tej, Mehreen, and Tamannah's family members are introduced as rich brats but in real they suffer with financial issues. They dream to turn rich and try each and every way to earn easy money. But Venkatesh who suffers from night blindness and Varun Tej who is seen stuttering make us go ROFL with their characterizations. So, we need to wait and watch to know how these two lead actors turn rich and fall in love with Tamannah and Mehreen.

F3 is the sequel to the blockbuster movie F2. It has an ensemble cast of Varun Tej, Venkatesh, Tamannaah Bhatia and Mehreen Kaur. Even Anjali, Rajendra Prasad as Prasad, Sunil, Sonal Chauhan, Murali Sharma, Sangeetha, Ali, Tulasi, Satya, Pradeep, Pragathi, Y. Vijaya, Annapoorna, Vennela Kishore, Raghu Babu, Srikanth Iyengar, and Racha Ravi are also essaying important supporting roles in this complete comedy entertainer.

This movie is directed by Anil Ravipudi and is produced by Sirish under the Sri Venkateswara Creations banner. On the other hand, the satellite rights of the film were sold to Zee Telugu and Zee Cinema and Streaming Rights were acquired by Amazon Prime Video. F3 movie will now release this Summer i.e on 27th May, 2022 in the theatres!