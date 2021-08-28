Fahadh Faasil's First Look Poster From Allu Arjun's Pushpa Is Out

Tollywood's ace actor Allu Arjun's upcoming movie Pushpa is all creating noise on social media with its awesome digital promotions. After the amazing "Daako Daako Meka…" song, now the makers unveiled the first look poster of the antagonist Fahadh Faasil. He is essaying the role of an IPS officer and will be seen as 'Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat' in this movie. Well, Puspa being the Telugu debut of Malayalam ace actor Fahadh Faasil, he grabbed the right chord to turn busy in Tollywood and this poster is the biggest proof!



The makers shared the first look poster of Fahadh on their Twitter page and treated the netizens…

Fahadh looked impressive donning a bald look! His cop avatar with the dark background made the poster worth watching!

The makers introduced him jotting down, "The most talented #FahadhFaasil turns into menacing BHANWAR SINGH SHEKHAWAT (IPS) to lock horns with our #PushpaRaj".

Well, the Pushpa movie is being made in two parts and the first part of this series 'Pushpa – The Rise' will be out on the occasion of the Christmas festival. Both the lead actors Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna are essaying complete de-glamour roles in this movie. It also has an ensemble cast of Jagapathi Babu, Prakash Raj, Dhananjay, Sunil, Harish Uthaman, Vennela Kishore, Anasuya Bharadwaj and Urvashi Rautela.

Being a Sukumar directorial, Pushpa movie is being produced by Naveen Yerneni and Ravi Shankar under the Mythri Movie Makers and Muttamsetty Media banners.

Pushpa movie will be released in 5 languages – Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Malayalam and Kannada. Going with the plot, it deals with the red sanders smuggling subject in the Seshachalam Hills of the Rayalaseema area of Andhra Pradesh.