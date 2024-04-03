‘Family Star’ gets instruction from censor to mute cuss words

The eagerly awaited film "Family Star," starring the dynamic Vijay Deverakonda, is all set to grace the silver screen on April 5, 2024. Directed by Parasuram Petla, the movie features the talented Mrunal Thakur in the female lead role, with Rashmika Mandanna making a special cameo appearance.

Following the completion of the censor process, "Family Star" has been awarded a U/A certificate. However, recent reports indicate that the censor board has issued instructions to mute approximately five instances of strong language in the film.

With a runtime of 163 minutes, "Family Star" has generated significant anticipation among moviegoers and is poised to witness a promising opening at the box office. Produced by the renowned Dil Raju, the film boasts music composed by the highly acclaimed Gopi Sundar.

As fans eagerly await the release of "Family Star," expectations are high for yet another captivating cinematic experience from the talented team behind the project.
















