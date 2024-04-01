‘Family Star’ team share insights at the film’s pre-release press meet

Star-studded fervor filled the air as the pre-release press meet for the much-anticipated movie "Family Star" unfolded in Hyderabad today. Lead actor Vijay Deverakonda, producer Dil Raju, and leading lady Mrunal Thakur graced the event, sharing captivating insights into the film's making and storyline.

Expressing his confidence in the project, producer Dil Raju lauded every aspect of "Family Star," emphasizing its engaging narrative and multi-dimensional characters. He highlighted Vijay Deverakonda's portrayal, describing it as a comprehensive depiction of emotions, encompassing laughter, tears, romance, and familial bonds. Raju underscored the film's essence as a blend of family drama and romance, resonating with diverse audience segments.

Mrunal Thakur, reflecting on her journey in Telugu cinema, expressed gratitude for the opportunity to be part of such a significant project. She lauded the film's poignant storytelling, echoing the sentiment that it mirrors the intricacies of life's relationships and challenges.

Addressing the audience, Vijay Deverakonda shared personal anecdotes, drawing parallels between the film's narrative and his own life experiences. He highlighted the film's theme of familial support and resilience, acknowledging director Parasuram's inspiration from real-life incidents. Deverakonda extended his appreciation to the entire cast and crew for their dedication and effort in bringing the film to fruition.

"Family Star," produced by Dil Raju and Shirish under Sri Venkateswara Creations, promises to be a wholesome entertainer under the adept direction of Parasuram Petla. With a grand theatrical release slated for April 5th across Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi languages, anticipation for the film's success continues to soar.