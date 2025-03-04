Fantasy thriller ‘Tuk Tuk’ locks release date

Telugu audiences have consistently embraced innovative storytelling, turning unconventional films into major successes. Tuk Tuk, an upcoming fantasy thriller, promises to continue this tradition with its unique concept. Directed by C. Supreeth Krishna, the film features Harsha Roshan, Karthikeya Dev, Steven Madhu, Sanvi Meghana, and Nihal Kodati in pivotal roles. Produced by Rahul Reddy, Lokku Sri Varun, Sriramulu Reddy, and Supreeth C. Krishna under the banners of Chitravahini and RYG Cinemas, the film is set for a worldwide release on March 21.

The recently unveiled teaser has generated significant buzz. Actress Sanvi Meghana, known for Pushpaka Vimanam, expressed her excitement about being part of another auto-themed entertainer. “Tuk Tuk blends supernatural and magical elements, offering plenty of surprises for audiences in theaters,” she said.

Lead actor Roshan shared his enthusiasm, stating, “The film revolves around three young men encountering magical elements in their lives. I’m confident it will strike an emotional chord with viewers.” Co-star Karthikeya Dev added, “With the perfect mix of emotions and entertainment, Tuk Tuk guarantees a thrilling experience.”

Director Supreeth Krishna emphasized the film’s theatrical appeal, promising a major surprise that will astonish audiences. Meanwhile, Nihal Kodati highlighted the film’s engaging narrative. “The first half is packed with entertainment, while the second half unfolds a captivating love story. Fantasy is usually reserved for big-budget films, but Tuk Tuk offers a fresh blend of fantasy, romance, and humor,” he stated.