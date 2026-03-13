Faria gives a bold touch

Hyderabad actress Faria Abdullah is once again capturing attention online with her latest set of glamorous photographs. Known for her vibrant personality and effortless style, the actress shared a series of pictures on social media that quickly caught the eye of fans.

In the photos, Faria is seen relaxing on a green sofa while striking a confident pose in a casual yet fashionable outfit. Her wavy hair flows naturally, complementing her relaxed posture and highlighting her toned look. The actress carries the look with ease, creating a perfect balance between comfort and glamour. Adding a playful touch to the post, she captioned the pictures with the line, “Deal with it.”

The way Faria poses in the photos adds a bold attitude to the entire shoot. Leaning back on the couch with one hand placed behind her head, she exudes a cool and confident vibe. The natural lighting, minimal styling, and relaxed setting make the images appear modern and visually appealing. Her effortless confidence and stylish presence have helped the pictures gain quick traction among her followers.Faria Abdullah, who rose to fame with the film Jathi Ratnalu, continues to maintain a strong connection with fans through her social media updates and fashion-forward appearances.

On the professional front, the actress made a brief cameo in the film Anaganaga Oka Raju last year. She is now preparing for an exciting upcoming project alongside Satyadev Kancharana in his 15th film, currently referred to as #SD15. The movie is directed by Lakshminarayana Puttamchetty and produced by Narendra under Trishul Visionary Studios, with music composed by Ram Miriyala. The film is expected to be a fun-filled and entertaining project.