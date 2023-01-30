February Calendar: Check Out The Movies And Shows That Are Ready To Hit The Theatres And OTT Platforms Next Month

The first month of 2023 made us witness the smashing records of Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan. Coming to Tollywood, Chiru's Waltair Veerayya and Balakrishna's Veera Simha Reddy showed off their prowess at the ticket windows. Next, in the line is the Valentine's Day special February. This month also holds the most-awaited movies like Shaakuntalam, Shehzada, Selfiee, etc. Along with them, even the new shows of OTT platforms are ready to treat the small screen audience too.



Let us check out the new releases of February, 2023…

Tollywood

1. Michael

Release Date: 3rd February, 2023

Star Cast: Sundeep Kishan, Vijay Sethupathi, Divyansha Kaushik, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Varun Sandesh, Gautham Vasudev Menon, and Ayyappa P. Sharma

Director: Ranjit Jeyakodi

Genre: Neo-noir action thriller film

Going with the trailer, it starts off with Gautam Vasudev Menon comparing women with some kind of spiders tagging them as dangerous. But Sundeep aka Michael is in no mood to care about his words as he is in deep love with Divyanka Kaushik. Although she warns him to not fall in love with her, he kills many people for her. Varun Sandesh is seen as a deadly gangster while Vijay Sethupathi and Varalakshmi are seen in unique characterisations. So, we need to wait and watch to know the main reason behind Sundeep's violent behaviour and how will he win Divyanka's heart…

2. Writer Padmabhushan

Release Date: 3rd February, 2023

Star Cast: Rohini, Suhas, Asish Vidyarthi and Tina

Director: Shanmukha Prasanth

Genre: Comedy drama

Going with the trailer, it starts off with Suhas being introduced as a budding writer. His father Ashish Vidhyarti is a middle-class father who always thinks of his savings while his mother Rohini is addicted to the serials. Suhas aka Padmabhushan works in a library as he can stay with the books. Thereafter he pens his first book and also publishes it taking a loan. But the sales are nil! Finally, a glimpse of his love tale is also shown with Tina. Finally, the director ends the trailer by revealing the twist and creates doubt whether Padmabhushan is a writer or not…

3. Amigos

Release Date: 10th February, 2023

Star Cast: Kalyan Ram Nandamuri and Ashika Ranganath

Director: Rajendra Reddy

Genre: Action thriller

Going with the teaser, it starts off with Michael from Kolkata contacting his other two doppelgangers Manjunath and Siddharth. Well, they have a great bond and also confuse and surprise all the people with their similar faces. But the twist in the tale is shown when Michael starts his game and targets the Manjunath and Siddharth. Here starts the cat and mouse game and thus, we need to wait and watch the movie to know the mystery behind Michael's character.

4. Sir/Vaathi

Release Date: 17th February, 2023

Star Cast: Dhanush, Samyuktha Menon, P. Sai Kumar, Shrutika, Tanikella Bharani, Samuthirakani, Thotapalli Madhu, Narra Srinivas, Pammi Sai, Hyper Aadi, Shara, Aadukalam Naren, Ilavarasu, Rajendran, Hareesh Peradi and Praveena

Director: Venky Atluri

Genre: Action cum family drama

Going with the plot, Dhanush will be seen as a junior lecturer and fight for the students against the renowned institutions as they provide education in exchange of business profits!

5. Shaakuntalam

Release Date: 17th February, 2023

Star Cast: Samantha, Dev Mohan, Mohan Babu, Jisshu Sengupta, Madhoo, Gautami, Aditi Balan and Ananya Nagalla

Director: Gunasekhar

Genre: A popular historical drama based on popular play Abhigyanam Shakuntalam penned by Kalidasa

Going with the trailer, it starts off with a voice-over doling out the history of Shakuntala and King Dushyant. She is introduced as the daughter of Menaka and Vishwamitra and will be raised at Tapovan. The mighty king reaches tapovan and accidentally meets her. They looked awesome together and immediately fall for each other. But due to the curse of Durvasa Maharshi Dushyanta forgets his past and leaves Shakuntala in the ashram itself. But as Shakuntala turns pregnant, she reaches King Dushyant's kingdom but he refuses to recognise her and also asks her not to blame him. So, she gives birth to their son Bharata at the ashram itself. Even the glimpses of King Dushyant's war with demons also made the trailer worth watching. Although the story is all known to many of thus, the trailer just took us back to the magical world and created a buzz on social media.

Bollywood

1. Shehzada

Release Date: 10th February, 2023

Star Cast: Kriti Sanon, Kartik Aaryan, Paresh Rawal, Manisha Koirala, Ronit Roy, Ankur Rathee, Sachin Khedekar, Shalini Kapoor, Ali Asgar, Ashwin Mushran

Director: Rohit Dhawan

Genre: Remake of Tollywood movie Ala Vaikunthapuramuloo and it is a complete family drama

Going with the trailer, it showcased how Valmiki aka Paresh Rawal swapped his child Ankur with Kartik Aaryan at the time of their birth itself. But after knowing the truth, Kartik starts protecting his family from the hands of antagonists. He also tries to teach a lesson to Valmiki and stay closer to his real mother Manisha Koirala. On the other hand, he also falls in love with leggy lass Kriti Sanon who will be unfortunately she is the fiancé of Ankur. The trailer is all entertaining and raised expectations on the movie. Kartik Aaryan is seen entering the palace riding a horse. He also doles out, "Jab baat family pe aayi, tho discussion nahi karte, action karte hai". He also looks rocking with the glimpse of the action sequence and is all set to protect his family.

2. Shiv Shastri Balboa

Release Date: 10th February, 2023

Star Cast: Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, Nargis Fakhri, Sharib Hashmi, Jugal Hansraj, Nalneesh Neel, Rhea Yadav, Marianne Goodell, Trevor Mccollum, Edward Sellner

Director: Ajayan Venugopalan

Genre: Comedy entertainer

The plot will showcase us how a retired man from India ends up with an unexpected road trip and experiences many new things in his life and finally decides that age will never come in between when you want to learn new things!

3. Farzi

Release Date: 10th February, 2023

Release Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Star Cast: Shahid Kapoor, Vijay Sethupathi, Karan Maan and Raashii Khanna

Director: Raj & DK

Genre: Action thriller

4. Lost

Release Date: 16th February, 2023

Release Platform: Zee 5

Star Cast: Yami Gautam, Pankaj Kapur, Rahul Khanna, Neil Bhoopalam and Pia Bajpiee

Director: Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury

Genre: Thriller movie

It is the story of a young crime reporter who works on a story of sudden dissparence of a theatre activist and decides to chase the mystery behind the case!

5. Selfiee

Release Date: 24th February, 2023

Star Cast: Akshay Kumar, Emraan Hashmi, Nushrat Bharucha and Diana Penty

Director: Raj Mehta

Genre: Thriller movie

It is the remake of the Malayalam blockbuster Driving License. Ace actor Prithviraj essayed the lead role in Malayalam and it is an entertainer. Emraan is all set to play the cop role in this movie which deals with the ego battle between two lead actors while Akshay will essay the role of superstar!

6. Afwaah

Release Date: 24th February, 2023

Star Cast: Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Bhumi Pednekar, Taapsee Pannu, Sharib Hashmi, Sumeet Vyas, Sumit Kaul, Carl Zohan and Jahnavi Soni

Director: Sudhir Mishra

Genre: Thriller

Next will check out the new releases of popular OTT platforms like Amazon Prime, Netflix and Disney+ Hotstar…

Netflix

Available February 1:

• The Great British Baking Show: The Professionals: Season 6

• Gunther's Millions

• Bad Boys

• Bad Boys II

• Call Me by Your Name

• Daddy's Little Girls

• Eat Pray Love

• Enough

• It (2017)

• Julie & Julia

• La La Land

• The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring

• The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King

• The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers

• New Amsterdam: Seasons 3 & 4

• The Pursuit of Happyness

• Spanglish

• Spy Kids: All the Time in the World

• Stepmom

• Survivor: Season 32

• Tyler Perry's I Can Do Bad All by Myself

• Underworld

Available February 2:

Freeridge

Available February 3:

• Class

• Infiesto

• Stromboli

• Thomas & Friends: All Engines Go: Season 2

• True Spirit

• Viking Wolf

Available February 4:

Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile

Available February 6:

VINLAND SAGA: Season 2

Available February 8:

• Bill Russell: Legend

• The Exchange

• MTV Floribama Shore: Season 1

Available February 9:

• Dear David

• My Dad the Bounty Hunter

• You: Season 4: Part 1

Available February 10:

• 10 Days of a Good Man

• Love is Blind: After the Altar Season 3

• Love to Hate You

• Your Place or Mine

Available February 13:

• Squared Love All Over Again

• VINLAND SAGA: Season 2 (new episodes)

Available February 14:

• All the Places

• A Sunday Affair

• In Love All Over Again

• Jim Jefferies: High n' Dry

• Pasión de Gavilanes: Seasons 1-2

• Perfect Match

• Re/Member

Available February 15:

• #NoFilter

• African Queens: Njinga

• CoComelon: Season 7

• Eva Lasting

• Full Swing

• The Law According to Lidia Poët

• Red Rose

Available February 16:

• 47 Meters Down: Uncaged

• Ouija

• The Upshaws: Part 3

Available February 17:

• A Girl and an Astronaut

• Community Squad

• Ganglands: Season 2

• Unlocked

Available February 19:

Whindersson Nunes: Preaching to the Choir

Available February 20:

• Operation Finale

• VINLAND SAGA: Season 2 (new episodes)

Available February 22:

• Murdaugh Murders: A Southern Scandal

• The Strays

• Triptych

Available February 23:

• Call Me Chihiro

• Outer Banks: Season 3

Available February 24:

• Formula 1: Drive to Survive: Season 5

• Oddballs: Season 2

• Married at First Sight: Season 12

• Pokémon Ultimate Journeys: The Series: Part 2

• The Real World: Season 12

• We Have a Ghost

• Who Were We Running From?

Available February 27:

VINLAND SAGA: Season 2 (new episodes)

Available February 28:

• A Whole Lifetime with Jamie Demetriou

• American Pickers: Season 15

• Perfect Match

• Too Hot to Handle: Germany

Amazon Prime Video

February 1

• A Night at the Robury

• Alex Cross

• Almost Famous

• Are We There Yet?

• A.I. Artificial Intelligence

• The Best Man

• The Breadwinner

• The Call

• Chaplin

• Children of Heaven

• Devil in a Blue Dress

• The Dilemma

• Downhill Racer

• Enron: The Smartest Guys in the Room

• Exposed

• Food, Inc.

• Four Brothers

• French Postcards

• From Justin To Kelly

• G.I. Joe: Retaliation

• The Glass Shield

• Heaven Can Wait

• The Help

• The Hustle

• I, Robot

• Inside Man

• Invasion of the Body Snatchers (1978)

• Jacob's Ladder

• Kevin Hart Let Me Explain

• King Kong (1976)

• The Last Song

• Life Partners

• Madea's Witness Protection

• Nacho Libre

• Never Been Kissed

• P.S. I Love You

• Prophecy

• Race For You Life, Charlie Brown

• Rambo

• Rambo: Last Blood

• Rambo: Last Blood (Extended Cut)

• Sarafina!

• Scary Movie 4

• Seabiscuit

• Shaft (2000)

• Shrek

• Shrek 2

• Something Wild

• Soul Food

• Southside With You

• Sugar

• The Talented Mr. Ripley

• Toni Morrison: The Pieces I Am

• Tsotsi

• Turbulence

• Tyson

• Underclassman

• Venus and Serena

• White House Down

• Who's Your Caddy?

February 3

• Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank

• Harlem Season 2

February 7

• Beast

• Brian and Charles

February 8

Are We Done Yet?

February 9

Crank

February 10

Somebody I Used to Know

February 11

If I Stay

February 14

Halloween Ends

February 17

• Three Thousand Years of Longing

• Carnival Row Season 2

• The Head of Joaquín Murrieta

February 19

A Simple Favor

February 21

Smile

February 22

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

February 24

• The Consultant

• Die Hart

• Nate Bargatze: Hello World

Everything Coming to Freevee in February

February 1

• All My Life (2020)

• Bad Times at the El Royale (2018)

• The Bounty Hunter (2010)

• The Constant Gardener (2005)

• Destroyer (2018)

• Don Jon (2013)

• Dr. Seuss' The Lorax (2012)

• Easy Virtue (2008)

• Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas (1998)

• The Five-Year Engagement (2012)

• Forgetting Sarah Marshall (2008)

• Half Brothers (2020)

• Here Comes the Boom (2012)

• Hidden Figures (2016)

• A League of their Own (1992)

• Moonrise Kingdom (2012)

• The Mortal Instruments: City of Bones (2013)

• Murder on the Orient Express (2017)

• November Criminals (2017)

• The Post (2017)

• Salt (2010)

• Savannah (2013)

• Secret in Their Eyes (2015)

• The Shape of Water (2017)

• Silence (2016)

• The Switch (2010)

• Tears of the Sun (2003)

• The Vow (2012)

February 3

Rowdy (2022)

February 8

Hit & Run (2012)

February 13

Racetime (2018)

February 16

Fatale (2020)

February 21

Ice Princess Lily (2018)

Disney+ Hotstar

February 1, 2023:

• Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

• Dead End Express (S1)

• Miraculous Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir (S1, S2, S3)

• Puppy Dog Pals (S5, 3 episodes)

• Coro: Sucesso, Aqui Vou Eu (S1)

• Star Wars: The Bad Batch – Season 2 – Episode 206 "Tribe"

• National Treasure – Edge of History – Episode 9

• The Proud Family – Louder & Prouder – Season 2

• Big Sky – Season 3 – Episode 7

• Bob's Burgers – Season 13 – Episode 5

• The Resident – Season 6 – New Episode

• NCIS – Season 20 – New Episode

• The Chorus: Success, Here I Go — Disney+ Originals series premiere (all episodes)

February 3, 2023:

• Criminal Minds: Evolution – New Episode

• Clan of the Meerkats

• Life Below Zero (S19)

• Water and Power: A California Heist

February 8, 2023:

• 7 Toughest Days (S1)

• Arranged (S1)

• Big Sky – Season 3 – Episode 8

• Bob's Burgers – Season 13 – Episode 6

• Celebrity House Hunting (S1)

• Dance Moms (S1, S2, S7)

• Dance Moms: Miami (S1)

• Forged in Fire: Knife or Death (S1, S2)

• Forged in Fire (S4)

• Ghost Hunters (S1, S2)

• Hamster & Gretel (S1, 5 episodes)

• History's Greatest Mysteries (S1, S2)

• Ice Road Truckers (S11)

• Man vs. Child Chef Showdown (S2)

• Me & Mickey (Shorts) (S1, 7 episodes)

• NCIS – Season 20 – New Episode

• The Owl House (S3, 1 episode)

• The Proof Is Out There (S1, S2)

• The Resident – Season 6 – New Episode

• Rescue Cam (S1)

• Storage Wars: Barry's Best Buys (S1)

• Storage Wars: Miami (S1)

• Storage Wars: New York (S1, S2)

• Storage Wars (S14)

• National Treasure – Edge of History – Finale

• Marvel Studios' Assembled: The Making of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever — Disney+ Originals documentary premiere

• Star Wars: The Bad Batch – Season 2 – Episode 207 "The Clone Conspiracy" & Episode 208 "Truth and Consequences"

February 10, 2023:

• 42 to 1

• The Christmas Consultant

• Dug Day's: Carl's Date — Disney+ Originals short film premiere

• Feliz Navidad

• House of Darkness

• Liz & Dick

• Criminal Minds: Evolution – New Episode – Finale

• Marvel Studios Legends: Ant Man/Hank & Janet/Wasp

• People Presents: Once Upon a Main Street

• The Real MVP: The Wanda Durant Story

• The Santa Con

• Tommy

• Toni Braxton: Unbreak My Heart

• Turkey Hollow

• Victoria Gotti: My Father's Daughter

February 15, 2023:

• Cesar Millan: Better Human Better Dog (S3)

• Dian Fossey: Secrets in the Mist (S1)

• Mars (S1)

• Marvel's Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur (S1, 6 episodes)

• Mila in the Multiverse — Disney+ Originals series premiere (all episodes)

• SuperKitties (S1, 7 episodes)

• Star Wars: The Bad Batch – Season 2 – Episode 209 "The Crossing"

• Big Sky – Season 3 – Episode 9

• NCIS – Season 20 – New Episode

• Bob's Burgers – Season 13 – Episode 7

• The Resident – Season 6 – New Episode

February 17, 2023:

• Inside Airport Lost & Found

• j-hope IN THE BOX

• Making the Wish: Disney's Newest Cruise Ship

February 22, 2023:

• Fleishman Is In Trouble

• The Low Tone Club — Disney+ Originals series premiere (all episodes)

• To Catch a Smuggler (S4)

• Ultimate Airport Dubai (S1, S2, S3)

• Voices Rising: The Music of Wakanda Forever — Series premiere (all episodes)

• Star Wars: The Bad Batch – Season 2 – Episode 210 "Retrieval"

• Big Sky – Season 3 – Episode 10

• Bob's Burgers – Season 13 – Episode 8

• NCIS – Season 20 – New Episode

• Call It Love

February 24, 2023:

• Blow Your Mind

• Tini: The New Life of Violetta

So guys, mark the dates and enjoy watching these new shows and movies in both theatres and OTT platforms…