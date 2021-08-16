Finally, a clarity from Surekha Vani's daughter

The fifth season of Telugu biggest reality show Big Boss is all set to commence very soon. So many rumours regarding the contestants list of season 5 is doing rounds on the internet.



On this note, rumors came out that actress Surekha Vani is also going to enter the Bigg Boss house as a contestant. Initially, Surekha tried to give clarity by making a post on social media but she deleted it instantly.



Now, Surekha Vani's daughter Suprita gave clarity on social media. She said that her mother is not interested in going to Bigg Boss as she doesn't like the concept of it.



The buzz is that the TV show will begin from September 5th. The contestants will be in quarantine from August 22nd, for 15 days.



Nagarjuna will be returning as the show host for season 5 as well.

