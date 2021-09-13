  • Menu
Finally, Aradugula Bullet to hit screens!

Aradugula Bullet
Aradugula Bullet

Aradugula Bullet is one of the upcoming films in Telugu. Gopichand and Nayanthara played the lead roles in it. Interestingly, the film is not a new one. The film was supposed to hit the screens two years ago but due to financial situation, the producers postponed the release.

Later, when the OTT platforms are buying back-to-back films, the makers decided to release the film on a streaming service but somehow the plan too got misfired.

Now, with the success of Seetimaarr, starring Gopichand, the producers of Aradugula Bullet are planning to cash this new craze and success. Going by the latest reports, Aradugula Bullet will hit the screens next month. The makers will soon confirm the film's release date.

B Gopal is the film's director. The complete details of the film will be out soon.

