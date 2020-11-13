First Look of Vijay Antony's 'Vijaya Raghavan' is out!

Vijay Antony, who has crafted a unique image for himself with films such as 'Nakili', 'Dr. Saleem', 'Bicchagadu', 'Bethaludu', 'Indrasena', 'Roshagaadu' and 'Killer', has now teamed up with Anand Krishnan, the director of the distinct 'Metro' fame. Produced by Infinity Film Ventures and Chendur Film International, the film is being produced by TD Rajha and DR Sanjay Kumar. Marking Diwali, the film's title was announced and First Look revealed.

The first look has Vijay Antony sitting on a towering structure with his legs crossed. The versatile actor is looking quite intense and stylish in it. Currently in the filming stage, 'Vijaya Raghavan' is scheduled to hit the screens for Summer 2021.