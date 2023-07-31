Live
- ED attaches assets worth Rs 6.02cr belonging to Lalu Prasad's family members
- Depression to trigger heavy rains in Odisha
- Rise of 23.5 percent in detection of GST cases between 2021-2022-23
- Internet services in Nuh district of Haryana suspended following violence
- 8 students from Delhi schools represent India at the 25th World Scout Jamboree
- Vijay Varma, Tamannaah Bhatia walk hand-in-hand in Mumbai
- New beginnings for ‘KBC 15’:Theme tune changed, new lifeline introduced
- Dwarka Expressway construction nears completion; traffic expected soon: Nitin Gadkari
- Date locked for Ram-Boyapati’s ‘Skanda’ first single
- World Lung Cancer Day 2023 Date, History & Significance
First single from ‘Gandeevadhari Arjuna’ sounds melodious
Mega Prince Varun Tej and “Agent” actress Sakshi Vaidya have teamed up for the first time in the upcoming action-thriller, “Gandeevadhari Arjuna,” directed by Praveen Sattaru. The film is set for release on August 25, 2023. The makers have released the first single, “Nee Jathai,” a melodious track composed by Mickey J Meyer and sung by Elvya and Nakul Abhyankar. The romantic song is mellifluous and showcases the chemistry between the lead pair.
The recently released teaser has received an immense response from audiences. Vinay Rai plays the villain, while Narain, Roshini Prakash, Manish Chaudhari, Abhinav Gomatam, Ravi Varma, Kalpalatha, and Baby Vedain are among the other key actors in the movie, which is produced by Sri Venkateswara Cine Chitra.