First single from ‘Gandeevadhari Arjuna’ sounds melodious

Mega Prince Varun Tej and “Agent” actress Sakshi Vaidya have teamed up for the first time in the upcoming action-thriller, “Gandeevadhari Arjuna,” directed by Praveen Sattaru. The film is set for release on August 25, 2023. The makers have released the first single, “Nee Jathai,” a melodious track composed by Mickey J Meyer and sung by Elvya and Nakul Abhyankar. The romantic song is mellifluous and showcases the chemistry between the lead pair.



The recently released teaser has received an immense response from audiences. Vinay Rai plays the villain, while Narain, Roshini Prakash, Manish Chaudhari, Abhinav Gomatam, Ravi Varma, Kalpalatha, and Baby Vedain are among the other key actors in the movie, which is produced by Sri Venkateswara Cine Chitra.