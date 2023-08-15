First single from ‘Gangs of Godavari’ to be out tomorrow

Live
Just In
Mass Ka Das Vishwaksen is set to appear in a rustic film directed by Krishna Chaitanya titled “Gangs of Godavari.” The recently released glimpse of the film has already raised expectations, and audiences are praising Vishwaksen’s impressive makeover.
The movie’s team has just announced on social media that the film’s first single, Suttamla Soosi, a romantic track between the lead characters, will be released on August 16, 2023. Vishwaksen mentioned on his Instagram that this is the best melody in his career. Yuvan Shakar Raja is scoring music for this film.
Neha Sshetty plays the female lead, and Anjali will be seen in a significant role. “Gangs of Godavari” is an action-packed movie with some political elements. It’s a joint project between Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinema. The film is scheduled to hit theaters in December.