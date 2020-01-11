Five reasons why you should watch Ala Vaikuntapurramuloo in theatres

Ala Vaikuntapurramuloo starring Allu Arjun, Pooja Hegde with Tabu, Rajendra Prasad, Nivetha Pethuraj, Jayaram, Sachin Khedkar, Samuthirakani, Sunil, Harshavardhan, Murli Sharma, Rohini, Navadeep, Sushanth in the direction of Trivikram Srinivas is releasing on 12th January, 2020.

Here are the five reasons why you should watch the film in theatres;

* An ensemble cast with Allu Arjun, who is coming after a gap of 2 years to screens.

* Trivikram Srinivas seems have crafted a fun film for family audiences during Sankranthi festival.

* SS Thaman's already highly popular music.

* Mass action sequences in typical Trivikram Style.

* Gorgeous Cinematography by PS Vinod and production values of Geetha Arts, Haarika & Hassine Creations.