‘Flash’ creating tension in ‘Adipurush’ makers

Prabhas starrer “Adipurush” will release in less than two weeks, and the release hungama has started in a big way. With the pre-release event being held today in Tirupathi, the makers aim to capture the nation’s maximum attention. The advance bookings will begin soon, and the team is a little concerned about the film’s overseas release.
When it comes to overseas, a concern could bother the team. “Adipurush” team opened the advance bookings only in 130 locations. The trade reports say that the makers may hike the number of locations by the end of this week but express a doubt if they would open the bookings in more than 200 locations. The release of the Hollywood film ‘Flash’ might throw a stiff competition to the film in the overseas.
If “Adipurush” is going to have a solo release in the USA, the film would have released in more than 300 locations but then we have to see how the situation will turn around at the time of release.