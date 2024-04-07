FNCC All India Open Tennis Tournament Grand Opening by Hero Naga Shaurya - 10 Lakh Prize Money

Film Nagar Cultural Centre, Hyderabad - April 6 to April 20, 2024

Film Nagar Cultural Centre in collaboration with All India Tennis Association (AITA) and Telangana State Tennis Association (TSTA) launched the FNCC All India Men's Open Tennis Tournament. It provides an excellent display of tennis and sportsmanship. This marks an important milestone for FNCC as it is the first time that FNCC is organizing such a prestigious tournament.

Hero Naga Shaurya and Arjun Awardee Saket Maineni along with dignitaries conducted the inauguration ceremony. FNCC Club President Mr. G Adi Seshagiri Rao, Mr. Chamundeshwari Nath Sports Committee Chairman FNCC and Secretary Mr. Mullapudi Mohan congratulated the players. Vice President Mr. Tummala Ranga Rao, Joint Secretary Mr. V.V.S.S Peddi Raju, and committee members Mr. Kaja Suryanarayana, Mr. Edida Satish (Raja), TSTA President K. R. Raman, TSTA Vice President Ashok Kumar, TSTA Secretary Velmati Narayana Das, Jagadish, Madhu, Sandeep, Ramaraju and others participated in this program.

On this occasion, FNCC President Adi Seshagiri Rao said : We have done many programs from FNCC in the past. Now it is a pleasure to do this tennis tournament. A special thanks to all our sponsors who have come forward to support us. He said special thanks to the hero Mr. Naga Shaurya who came to the event and forgave our request even though he was busy shooting the movie.

Hero Sri Naga Shourya Garu said : I was also a tennis player before entering the film industry. Played till state level tournament. I came into the industry and stayed away from tennis. Now on behalf of FNCC it is a very good thing to anchor sportspersons by putting up such tournaments. It is a great pleasure to be invited as a guest for the event. Special thanks to Seshagiri Rao and Mullapudi Mohan for making me a part of the event. It seems that all the players are very excited for the event. He said that all those selected for this tournament should play well and be successful.

Former President of FNCC K. L. Narayana said : We will always anchor sports on behalf of FNCC. We have the best tennis court, swimming pool, shuttle codes in the Twin Cities. SPORTS COMMITTEE CHAIRMAN Chamundeshwari Nath anchoring sports persons and conducting such a tournament is a very good thing. Even now, similar tournaments and sports people are anchoring. In the past too, we have supported those who have won Arjuna Award as well as awards in sports tournaments by providing memberships. He said that we will do many programs like this before and support the sports people.

FNCC SPORTS COMMITTEE CHAIRMAN Chamundeshwari Nath Garu said : It is a pleasure to start this tournament on this day and many sports people are participating in it. We will conduct many more such tournaments before and after FNCC. Thanks to hero Sri Naga Shourya who was the chief guest of the event. Similarly, we would like to express our special thanks to all the sponsors who are supporting us.

FNCC Secretary Mullapudi Mohan Garu said : It is a great pleasure to organize the National Tennis Tournament on behalf of Filmnagar Cultural Club. Thanks to everyone who contributed to this tournament. All the top players are also participating in this tournament. Venkat Jasti, Chairman of Suran Life Sciences, who is sponsoring and supporting us, HES Infra Private Limited M.D.I. V. R. For Krishnamraju, Health On Us Chairman P. Sivakrishna, Legend Builders Nageswara Rao, Telangana Tennis Association Secretary V. Narayana Das to Telangana Tennis Association Vice President Ashok Rao, Thanks to Telangana Tennis Association President Raman Gari. Special thanks to our Farmer Secretary Somaraju. Even if there are any difficulties in sponsoring matters, Somaraju always supports us by our side. I also thank all the tennis players by name. Special thanks to Jagdish, Madhu, Sandeep and Ramaraj. Men's tournaments which started today i.e. 6th will continue till 12th. The women's tournament starts from the 13th to the 19th. I am also thankful to all media friends who are supporting me so much.















