FNCC committee congratulates Venkaiah Naidu for Padma Vibhushan
The FNCC (Film Nagar Cultural Center) President, G Adiseshagiri Rao, along with other members of the committee, extended their congratulations and best wishes to Venkaiah Naidu on receiving the Padma Vibhushan award.
The FNCC President highlighted Venkaiah Naidu's significant contributions as a former Vice President, MP, MLA, and Minister in various departments. He emphasized the value of Venkaiah Naidu's words, which serve as inspiration to many. Adiseshagiri Rao expressed gratitude for Naidu's close association with the film industry.
FNCC Secretary Mullapudi Mohan also expressed happiness over Venkaiah Naidu receiving the Padma Vibhushan. He acknowledged Naidu's role in promoting Telugu culture and tradition, noting his active participation in traditional Telugu programs. Mohan Mullapudi expressed the belief that a person like Venkaiah Naidu deserves the Bharat Ratna for his achievements. The FNCC committee thanked Venkaiah Naidu for his valuable time and contributions.