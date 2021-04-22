Forest backdrop story for SSR- Mahesh Babu combo?

One of the most awaited combos in Tollywood for many years is superstar Mahesh Babu and SS Rajamouli. Fans have been eagerly waiting for an announcement of movie in this combination.

Rajamouli had recently said that he will be doing a film with Mahesh Babu soon. Rajamouli, who is currently shooting for "RRR", will be doing the project with this "Maharshi" star next.

Meanwhile, an interesting buzz about the Mahesh-Rajamouli movie is circulating on social media that the film will set entirely in the forest backdrop.

It is learned that Rajamouli's father noted story writer Vijayendra Prasad has already penned a jungle adventure story for Mahesh. If the current Covid-19 conditions improve a bit, the film is likely to start shooting from Vijayadasami. More information about this movie is likely to be revealed soon.

Mahesh Babu is currently working on "Sarkaru Vaari Paata" directed by Parasuram of Geetha Govindam fame. The film's team recently announced that it was postponing the shooting of the film as the coronavirus was spreading at double speed in the second phase.

Keerthy Suresh has been roped in to play a female lead opposite Mahesh in the film. The action-entertainer is jointly bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers, 14 Reels Plus and G Mahesh Babu Entertainment. While Thaman has been roped in to compose music.