From Allu Arjun To Ajay Devgn: Check Out The April Birthday Calendar Of Bollywood And Tollywood Film Stars
- Tollywood actors like Allu Arjun and Akhil are all set to turn a year older in April…
- Coming to Bollywood, Ajay Devgn, Mandira Bedi and a few other popular stars are ready to celebrate their birthdays in this month!
April is definitely going to be hot but it also gives us numerous reasons to celebrate it and have a gala time. We need to be prepared to witness the action on the big screens as the most-awaited movies like Shaakuntalam, Ravanasura, etc., are going to hit the theatres this month. Along with the power-packed entertainment, this month is also going to witness the neck-to-neck IPL marches as well. Even it holds the birthdays of many popular Bollywood and Tollywood celebs like Ajay Devgn, Akhil and Allu Arjun.
So, we Hans India marked special dates for our dear readers… Even film stars also will never disappoint their dear fans on their special days as they treat and surprise them by unveiling and releasing special posters, trailers, teasers and any other thrilling announcements from their upcoming movies.
April 1st
RJ Surya
April 2nd
• Ajay Devgn
• Kapil Sharma
• Reno D'Souza
April 3rd
• Prabhudeva
• Vikrant Massey
April 4th
Simran
Shaam
April 5th
• Kalyani Priyadarshan
• Ashok Galla
• Poonam Bajwa
April 6th
• Aditya Menon
• Samrat Reddy
April 7th
• Ram Gopal Varma
• Jeetendra
April 8th
• Allu Arjun
• Akhil Akkineni
• Nithya Menen
April 9th
• Jaya Bachchan
• Swara Bhaskar
• Swathi Reddy
April 10th
Ayesha Takia
April 15th
Mandira Bedi
April 16th
Lara Dutta
April 19th
• Arshad Warsi
• Surekha Sikri
April 20th
Anjala Zaveri
April 23rd
Manoj Bajpayee
April 24th
Varun Dhawan
April 25th
Arijit Singh
April 28th
Samantha Ruth Prabhu
So guys, celebrate the birthdays of your favourite stars with much joy and excitement and be ready for the surprises too!