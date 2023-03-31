From Allu Arjun To Ajay Devgn: Check Out The April Birthday Calendar Of Bollywood And Tollywood Film Stars

April is definitely going to be hot but it also gives us numerous reasons to celebrate it and have a gala time. We need to be prepared to witness the action on the big screens as the most-awaited movies like Shaakuntalam, Ravanasura, etc., are going to hit the theatres this month. Along with the power-packed entertainment, this month is also going to witness the neck-to-neck IPL marches as well. Even it holds the birthdays of many popular Bollywood and Tollywood celebs like Ajay Devgn, Akhil and Allu Arjun.



So, we Hans India marked special dates for our dear readers… Even film stars also will never disappoint their dear fans on their special days as they treat and surprise them by unveiling and releasing special posters, trailers, teasers and any other thrilling announcements from their upcoming movies.

April 1st

RJ Surya

April 2nd

• Ajay Devgn

• Kapil Sharma

• Reno D'Souza

April 3rd

• Prabhudeva

• Vikrant Massey

April 4th

Simran

Shaam

April 5th

• Kalyani Priyadarshan

• Ashok Galla

• Poonam Bajwa

April 6th

• Aditya Menon

• Samrat Reddy

April 7th

• Ram Gopal Varma

• Jeetendra

April 8th

• Allu Arjun

• Akhil Akkineni

• Nithya Menen

April 9th

• Jaya Bachchan

• Swara Bhaskar

• Swathi Reddy

April 10th

Ayesha Takia

April 15th

Mandira Bedi

April 16th

Lara Dutta

April 19th

• Arshad Warsi

• Surekha Sikri

April 20th

Anjala Zaveri

April 23rd

Manoj Bajpayee

April 24th

Varun Dhawan

April 25th

Arijit Singh

April 28th

Samantha Ruth Prabhu

So guys, celebrate the birthdays of your favourite stars with much joy and excitement and be ready for the surprises too!