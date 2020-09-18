Gamanam: Here Is The First Look Poster Of Nitya Menen From Music-Themed Movie

Tollywood's versatile actress Nitya Menen who always gives importance to her role rather than the star cast is going to make a cameo appearance in 'Gamanam' movie. The makers of this movie have unveiled the first look poster of Nitya Menen a couple of hours ago on social media…

In this poster, Nitya is seen crooning a song in all her traditional attire. Nitya is going to essay the role of 'Shaliputra Devi' in this music-themed flick. She looked beautiful draping the yellow pattu saree. Her bindi, gajra braid and traditional ornaments made her look awesome in the poster.

Nitya also wrote, "A small but lovely quick cameo appearance I made for this song... for my dear friend @gnanashekarvs ... best of luck for your first production Baba ! ☘️☺️".

She also made it clear that it is Shriya Saran's movie and she is just playing a cameo role… "For everyone asking - this is not my film ! :) I did a cameo appearance just for one song 😊 the lovely @shriya_saran1109 stars in this film ...".

Well, the makers also unveiled Shriya Saran's first look poster on 11th September on the occasion of her birthday…





Ace director Krish Jagarlamudi has unveiled the Shriya Saran's poster… She is seen draping a red saree and looking awesome in the village lady avatar.

Gamanam turns the directorial debut of Sujana Rao and will be in 5 languages (Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi). The music department will be handled by Illayaraaja and dialogues are penned by Sai Madhav Burra. Along with Shriya, even Shiva Kandukuri and Priyanka Jawalkar are roped in to play important roles in this movie.

This music-themed flick is being bankrolled by Ramesh Karutoori, Venki Pushadapu and Gnana Shekar VS under KRIA Film Corp, Kali Productions banner.