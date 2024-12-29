‘Game Changer’ makers spent a whopping Rs 75 Cr on five songs

The anticipation surrounding Ram Charan's much-awaited film Game Changer has reached new heights following the release of its teaser, which became an instant sensation. Adding to the buzz, the recent pre-release event in Dallas (USA) further fueled excitement among fans and moviegoers. With an estimated budget of ₹75 crore for its songs alone, Game Changer is shaping up to be a grand visual experience.





The film features several high-budget, stunningly choreographed songs shot in picturesque locations. One of the major highlights is the Jaragandi song, which was shot over 13 days at a specially built 70-foot hill-village set. Featuring 600 dancers, the number was choreographed by Prabhu Dheva, who worked on the song as a tribute to director Shankar, the one who launched him as an actor. For the first time, eco-friendly costumes made from Jampanara (jute) were used, adding an innovative touch to the production.









Another exciting number is Ra Macha Macha, an introduction song for Ram Charan, choreographed by Ganesh Acharya. The energetic track showcases Indian dance forms and folklore, featuring over 1000 folk dancers. NaaNaaHyraanaa is a dreamy fusion of western and Carnatic music, shot in the scenic locales of New Zealand and featuring Ram Charan and Kiara Advani. The song, which uses infrared camera technology, is being hailed as the “melody of the year.”









Other standout tracks include Dhop, a techno dance number shot with Russian dancers during the second wave of the pandemic, and a surprise 5th song filmed in the Godavari backdrop, which the filmmakers want audiences to experience on the big screen. Directed by Shankar, Game Changer will release on January 10, 2025, as a Sankranti festival special in Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi.











