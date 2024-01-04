‘Game On’ locks release date

The upcoming action thriller "Game On," produced by Ravi Kasturi under the Kasturi Creations and Golden Wings Productions banner, is set to feature Geetanand and Neha Solanki in prominent roles. Directed by Dayanandh, the film is scheduled for a grand release on February 2nd.

Announcing the release date, producer Ravi Kasturi expressed his delight at the film's successful completion of censor formalities and the positive response received for the released songs and teaser. He further stated that the film's trailer and additional songs would be released soon.

Geetanand, known for his role in "Ratham," is expected to elevate his status as a hero with "Game On," while Neha Solanki brings a combination of beauty and talent to her character. Director Dayanandh has crafted the film with an engaging screenplay and compelling dialogues.

The makers highlighted that Madhoo Bala would be seen in a role different from any she has played in her career, and Aditya Menon, acclaimed for his role in "Kartikeya 2," will portray an intense character. Described as a new-age story with grey characters, "Game On" explores themes of life, choices, and psychological games.

Director Dayanandh shared that the film delves into the story of a man contemplating ending his life and how he becomes entangled in a real-time psychological game. The film promises intense action, romance, and emotions, offering the audience a unique cinematic experience.