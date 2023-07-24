‘Gandheevadhari Arjuna’ teaser: Varun Tej engages as an agent

Mega Prince Varun Tej has a massive lineup of movies and “Gandeevadhari Arjuna” with the director Praveen Sattaru is one of the much-awaited movies. Sakshi Vaidhya, who debuted with “Agent” is the female lead.

As announced earlier, the makers have dropped an intriguing action-packed teaser of “Gandeevadhari Arjuna.” The well-cut teaser hints that Varun Tej is an agent who is on a mission to save Nassar at a UN Summit about climate change. Why is Nassar targeted? Why does Sakshi Vaidya refuse to work with Varun Tej seem to be the main crux of the movie? Mickey J Meyer’s background score enhances the beauty of the teaser, which has rich production values.

Vinay Rai is the antagonist in this movie, and several notable faces will be seen in supporting roles in this Sri Venkateswara Cine Chitra production. The film is scheduled to be out in theaters on August 25, 2023.







