‘Ganesh Anthem’ from ‘Bhagavanth Kesari’ promo shows bond between ‘Bidda’ and ‘Chicha’ After the glimpse of “Bhagavanth Kesari” went viral, expectations for the Nandamuri Balakrishna starrer are set on a high bar and fans are waiting eagerly for the next big updates.

In the meantime, the makers came up with the promo of the first single “Ganesh Anthem.”

Releasing “Ganesh Anthem” ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi is a perfect tactic, as the reach will be more. The promo raises curiosity to watch the lyrical video which will be out on September 1 st . Other than mass beats, and grand visuals, the promo actually shows a captivating bond between Chicha (uncle) played by Balakrishna, and his Bidda (niece) essayed by Sreeleela.

Thaman seems to have scored a teenmaar track for Ganesh Anthem. The excitement around the song has multiplied, after watching the promo. “Bhagavanth Kesari” features Kajal Aggarwal playing the leading lady and Sreeleela in a crucial role. It’s a prestigious project for Anil Ravipudi who is collaborating with Balakrishna for the first time. The movie is being made under the banner of Shine Screens.







