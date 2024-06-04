‘Gangs of Godavari’ Box Office Collection: Vishwak Sen’s film hits Rs 14 Crores in just 3 days

Vishwak Sen's latest film, ‘Gangs of Godavari,’ has taken the box office by storm! The movie, a captivating blend of action, drama, and romance, has not only reached break-even within a record-breaking three days but is also poised to enter the coveted profit zone with Monday's collections.

Early estimates suggest that ‘Gangs of Godavari’ has grossed a phenomenal fourteen crores, with a share of Rs 6.62 crores collected in just three days. The film has struck a chord with audiences across Andhra Pradesh, particularly in the Nizam region, where it has raked in an impressive Rs 2.48 crores, the highest collection for the movie so far. Following closely behind is Seemandhra, with collections reaching one crore thirty lakhs. Other regions like Vizag, East Godavari, and Guntur have also contributed significantly, with collections of Rs 77 lakhs, Rs 52 lakhs, and Rs 50 lakhs, respectively.



This box office success comes as no surprise. The pre-release buzz surrounding Gangs of Godavari was strong, with the Telugu states alone generating business of a staggering eight crores. Trade circles are now predicting that the film will not only cross the break-even mark but also start turning a profit with Monday's collections. This rapid success is a testament to the powerful story and the stellar performances by the cast.



Directed by the talented Krishna Chaitanya, ‘Gangs of Godavari’ features Vishwak Sen in a dynamic role as Lankala Ratna. Neha Shetty, known for her work in DJ Tillu, shines as the female lead, while Anjali delivers a powerful performance in a pivotal role.



Vishwak Sen's portrayal of Ratna, a complex character with both heroic and negative shades, has won over audiences. Fans are raving about the action sequences and the director's masterful handling of Ratna's character arc.



The film delves into the intriguing story of Ratnakar, a man who walks a tightrope between ambition and morality. Initially a member of MLA Doraswamy Raju's gang, Ratna finds himself on a collision course with his leader, eventually contesting the election against him. With the backing of Nanaji (played by the legendary Nazar), Ratna emerges victorious, becoming an MLA.



But what happens after his political triumph? Who is responsible for Ratna's imprisonment? Why does Bujji, the woman he loves (played by Neha Shetty), attempt to take his life? And how does a precious gem become entangled with the life of a mysterious courtesan (played by Anjali)? These are the questions that keep audiences on the edge of their seats throughout Gangs of Godavari.



The film boasts an impressive pedigree. Acclaimed director Trivikram has co-produced the movie under the banner of Sitara Entertainments, while maestro Yuvan Shankar Raja has composed the music. Directed by Krishna Chaitanya, who has previously helmed movies like Rowdy Fellow and Chal Mohan Ranga, ‘Gangs of Godavari’ marks his third directorial venture.