Get Ready for the Trailer Update of Nani's 'Dasara' - Release Date Announced

"Dasara" is a highly anticipated Telugu film starring popular actor Nani in the lead role. It has been a while since a big-budget movie hit the screens, which has created a lot of excitement around this mass-action flick. Keerthy Suresh, who has previously acted opposite Nani, is playing the female lead.

Fans of the film can look forward to an announcement update for the trailer, which will be released at 4:05 PM today. If the trailer is well-cut, it could potentially generate interest in the film across other languages as well. This PAN Indian flick is being directed by debutant Srikanth Odela.

Dheekshith Shetty plays a significant role in the film, which is produced by Sudhakar Cherukuri under the banner of Sri Lakshmi Venkateswara Cinemas. Other notable actors include Samuthirakani, Sai Kumar, and Zarina Wahab. The music for the film is being composed by Santosh Narayanan. "Dasara" is set to release on March 30th, 2023.