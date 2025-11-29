‘GOAT’: Sudigali Sudheer’s cricket comedy

Melody Brahma Mani Sharma is providing the background music for Sudigali Sudheer’s ‘GOAT’ movie.

Produced by Mogulla Chandrasekhar, who has previously delivered successful films like ‘Aamurram’ and ‘Tenant’ under Jaishnav Production and Mahateja Creations, ‘GOAT’ is a comedy film set against the backdrop of cricket, starring Sudigali Sudheer and Divya Bharathi in the lead roles. The film, which has already completed its shooting, is currently in the final stages of post-production.

The first single ‘Odiyamma’, which was released recently, has received a fantastic response. Leon James has composed this song as a captivating love melody. It is the fastest viral song in Sudheer Babu’s career, achieving record-breaking views within a day of its release and trending on social media. All the songs released so far are receiving a great response from audiences, further increasing the buzz around the movie.

With the recent addition of Melody Brahma Mani Sharma for the background score, expectations for ‘GOAT’ have risen even higher. The makers have expressed happiness with the film’s progress and are planning a grand release soon.