God of Masses Blesses Team of Dhamki

Vishwaksen, who gained success with his last film Ori Devuda, is now preparing for the release of his first PAN Indian film, Dhamki. The movie is directed by Vishwaksen himself and features the stunning Nivetha Pethuraj as the female lead. The recently released second theatrical trailer has caught the attention of many.

Today, the team of Dhamki received blessings from the God of Masses, Balakrishna. The veteran actor wished the team a massive blockbuster. It's worth noting that Balakrishna had previously graced the film's first trailer launch event. In Dhamki, Vishwaksen plays a dual role in this action-comedy entertainer.

Dhamki is produced by Karate Raju under the Vanmaye Creations and Vishwaksen Cinemas banners. Prasanna Kumar Bezawada, the writer of Dhamaka, has penned dialogues for Dhamki, which also stars Rao Ramesh, Rohini, Hyper Aadi, and Prithviraj in crucial roles. Leon James has composed the music.