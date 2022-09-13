Godfather: The Promo Of The New Song 'Thaar Maar Thakkar Maar' Showcased Salman And Chiranjeevi In Stylish Appeals

It is all known that Tollywood's ace actor Megastar Chiranjeevi and Bollywood's Khan saab Salman Khan are teaming up for Mohan Raja's Godfather movie. Being the remake of the blockbuster Lucifer movie, it has Satya Dev, Nayanthara and Sunil in prominent roles. Yesterday the makers unveiled the first look poster of Satya Dev and introduced him as politician Jaidev. Off late, they once again created a buzz on social media with the promo of the "Thaar Maar Thakkar Maar…" song. It showcased the two superstars of the Indian film industry in complete modish avatars.

Along with sharing the promo, the makers also wrote, "India's biggest Megastars are here #GodFather First Single #ThaarMaarThakkarMaar Song Promo out now -https://youtu.be/pKSQqW428Wo Full Song on SEP 15 Megastar @KChiruTweets @BeingSalmanKhan @jayam_mohanraja #Nayanthara @MusicThaman @AlwaysRamCharan @ProducerNVP @saregamasouth".

Going with the promo, it is all awesome showcasing the iconic actors in complete modish appeals and they twinned in black suits. The pub background and the BGM raised the expectations on the song. The full song will be unveiled on 15th September, 2022.

Going with the earlier released teaser, it starts off with Murali Sharma's voiceover, he doles out that Chiranjeevi stays away from politics for 20 years and suddenly makes his re-entry and gains immense popularity in people in the last six years. Then Nayanthara is seen saying that, she never cares about people but he shouldn't come hinting about Chiranjeevi's arrival. But Satyadev orders his men to kill him. Then suddenly, Chiru enters the scene with style and looked great in the salt-pepper appeal. In the end, Salman Khan makes his entry and calls Chiru as his elder brother! So, we need to wait and watch how Godfather brings a change in the reel politics with his entry in the movie! Chiru also announced the release date of Godfather and it will hit the big screens on 5th October, 2022 on the occasion of the Dussehra festival.

Ace director Mohan Raja is helming this movie… He is making his come back to Tollywood after almost 2 decades and is confident of turning this remake of the Lucifer movie into a blockbuster one. The movie is being produced by R. B. Choudary, N. V. Prasad, Tagore Madhu, Niranjan Reddy and Ram Charan under the NVR Films, Konidela Production Company and Mega Super Good Films banners.

Godfather movie is the remake of the Malayalam political thriller Lucifer. Chiru will essay the politician role and Nayanthara will be seen as his sister while young actor Satya Dev will be seen in a full-length prominent character. Salman Khan will step into the shoes of Prithviraj in this movie. Well, another big surprise for the audience is that ace filmmaker Puri Jagannadh will also be seen as a cameo in this movie. Ace music director SS Thaman is scoring the tunes for this movie.

Speaking about other projects of Chiranjeevi, he will be part of Bholaa Shankar and it will be directed by Meher Ramesh and is produced by Anil Sunkara under the AK Entertainments banner. This movie is the remake of Kollywood's blockbuster Vedalam and thus, there are many expectations on it. It also stars Keerthy Suresh, Tamannah as the lead actresses.