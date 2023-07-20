Live
- Love your espresso coffee? It may prevent risk of Alzheimer’s
- What do green flags in relationships look like?
- BJP protests against Govt, Speaker move: Complaint to Governor
- Taking care of gut health through the monsoons
- 'Economy Meals' at affordable rates for General Coach Railway Passengers
- Nita Ambani looks elegant as ever in a black Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla saree at the Met Museum in New York
- Japanese PM's adviser calls on Sitharaman, discusses women's empowerment issues
- Dunzo faces legal notices by FB, Nilenso over unpaid dues of Rs 4 crore
- Heavy rains - Telangana Government is on high alert
- AP govt. to move court against Pawan Kalyan comments on Volunteers
Gopichand’s ‘Bhimaa’ wraps up important schedule
Actor Gopichand’s next project “Bhimaa” directed by noted Kannada filmmaker A Harsha will show Gopichand in the role of a dutiful police officer in...
Actor Gopichand’s next project “Bhimaa” directed by noted Kannada filmmaker A Harsha will show Gopichand in the role of a dutiful police officer in the movie.
As per the latest updates, Bhimaa’s team has wrapped up an action-packed schedule. For the past few days, Gopichand, along with Bhimaa’s unit, has been shooting an intense action sequence on the Rajanagaram and Addaripeta beaches near Kakinada. Hundreds of fans had thronged the location to catch a glimpse of Gopichand during the shoot. Apparently, the action sequence has come out quite well and the team is thrilled with the output.
The film’s next schedule details will be out in a few days. This high budget action entertainer is being produced by KK Radhamohan on Sri Sathya Sai Arts banner. “KGF” and “Salaar” fame Ravi Basrur is scoring the soundtrack. The makers are yet to announce the name of the actress who will be playing the female lead in the movie.