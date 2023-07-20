Gopichand’s ‘Bhimaa’ wraps up important schedule

Actor Gopichand’s next project “Bhimaa” directed by noted Kannada filmmaker A Harsha will show Gopichand in the role of a dutiful police officer in the movie.

As per the latest updates, Bhimaa’s team has wrapped up an action-packed schedule. For the past few days, Gopichand, along with Bhimaa’s unit, has been shooting an intense action sequence on the Rajanagaram and Addaripeta beaches near Kakinada. Hundreds of fans had thronged the location to catch a glimpse of Gopichand during the shoot. Apparently, the action sequence has come out quite well and the team is thrilled with the output.

The film’s next schedule details will be out in a few days. This high budget action entertainer is being produced by KK Radhamohan on Sri Sathya Sai Arts banner. “KGF” and “Salaar” fame Ravi Basrur is scoring the soundtrack. The makers are yet to announce the name of the actress who will be playing the female lead in the movie.